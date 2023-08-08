EDWARDSVILLE – Get ready for a thrilling and unique regional event as the Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival returns for its 13th year on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Downtown Edwardsville. Residents are encouraged to come out for a wide variety of entertainment ranging from professional cyclists, live music, food trucks, family fun, kids races and much more.

Last year's festival attracted over 200 cyclists from 15 states, competing for a prize pool of $10,000. This year’s event promises to be even bigger, with something for everyone to enjoy.

A fundraiser and community celebration hosted by the Edwardsville Rotary Club, the festival includes a series of high-speed bicycle races complemented by a foot race and free kids races.

The Criterium has grown rapidly over the past decade into a signature event for the St. Louis metropolitan area. Some of downtown Edwardsville’s streets will be closed at 8:00 a.m. to prepare for the festival, which starts at Noon. Downtown restaurants and bars are preparing for well over 5,000 spectators who can open-carry beverages over most of the course. The Entertainment Zone, in the middle of the course, hosts an adult beverage trailer, food trucks, a donut trailer, ice cream, and live music.

“Spectators can walk up and down Main Street with a beverage, laughing with family and friends, and watch the racers fly past just feet away,” Criterium Race Director Brian Mulhall said. “Parents can let their children loose in the Kids Zone for creative art, games, and free ice cream and root beer, while supplies last. There’s really something for everyone at this event, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find such a diverse amount of entertainment anywhere else.”

Details about the 2023 Criterium can be found by visiting Edwardsvillecriterium.page or finding “Edwardsville Rotary Criterium” on Facebook.

