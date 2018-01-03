GODFREY - A burst pipe is being blamed for external communications being down at Lewis and Clark Community College on Tuesday.

A representative from the college said any external communication with the college's staff or administration could not be conducted via email or phone as of late Tuesday afternoon. It is not known at this time when the issue will be fixed, nor is the extent of that damage known. It has not affected internal communications on campus.

Because of this, students are advised to come to the campus for issues such as enrollment for next semester, which is currently occurring at this time.