GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Fire Protection District with the Village of Glen Carbon has issued a temporary prohibition of opening burning for all residents and businesses within the boundaries of Glen Carbon Fire Protection District.

The burn ban is in effect through 4 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023.

“With the extremely dry conditions and moderate wind conditions, even a small fire can become a cause for concern,” Glen Carbon Fire Protection District Chief Jason Whitaker said. “The ban includes but is not limited to all opening burning of brush, leaves, etc., and all recreational fires, to include but not limited to bonfires, campfires, cooking fires, etc.”

Should you have any questions, contact the chief at (618) 288-1220.

