CENTRAL COUNTY PRECINCT - On April 16, 2021 at approximately 3:57 PM, St. Louis County Police officers from the Central County Precinct responded to a residence in the 2900 block of Ashby Road for a call for service of a burglary in progress.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that a suspect entered the unoccupied residence and took keys to the vehicle parked on the driveway of the home. The suspect entered the vehicle and left the scene.

Inspection of the home revealed nothing else to have been tampered with or stolen.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2014 BMW 528i. It is a four door sedan, dark gray in color, with tinted windows, and displays State of Illinois license plates CF52269. An exemplar photo of the vehicle is attached.

The event was captured by the Ring camera affixed on the residence. Please view the footage available (https://youtu.be/PojsyPFnekk, https://youtu.be/xLg2Yj2u2tU, https://youtu.be/NufTfFv4J2Y) and disseminate further as you see fit.

The suspect is not known to the victim.

Still images of the suspect are attached.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Burglary Unit is leading the investigation. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

