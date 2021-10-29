Burglary, Weapons, Theft, and Other Charges
GODFREY - Two men were charged Friday with residential burglary and aggravated possession of a motor vehicle.
They are Bennie L. Thompson, 52, and Christopher C. Martin, 48, both of the 1300 block of Lee Avenue, Cottage Hills.
They are accused of entering a home in the 6100 block of Godfrey Road, Godfrey, on Friday, with the intent to commit a theft. They also allegedly possessed a stolen 1941 Chevrolet.
ALTON - Frank C. Thompson, 75, of Florissant, Mo., was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance.
He allegedly possessed less than 15 grams of cocaine on Friday. Bail was set at $20,000.
WOOD RIVER - Ernest W. Durloo, 56, of the 700 block of George Street, Wood River, was charged Friday with unlawful restraint.
He allegedly pinned a female victim to the floor on Thursday. Bail was set at $15,000.
WOOD RIVER - Sonny J. Carter, 46, of the 100 block of North Main Street, Wood River, was charged Friday with two counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
He allegedly possessed a .22-caliber revolver and .22-caliber ammunition on Wednesday.
He was charged in 2013 with theft over $10,000. Bail was set at $25,000.
EAST ALTON - Donald G. Gibson, 34, of the 200 block of Tomlinson Street, Wood River, was charged Friday with felony retail theft.
He allegedly stole a Halloween mask and watches valued at a total of more than $300 on Thursday. Bail was set at $20,000.
