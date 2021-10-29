GODFREY - Two men were charged Friday with residential burglary and aggravated possession of a motor vehicle.

They are Bennie L. Thompson, 52, and Christopher C. Martin, 48, both of the 1300 block of Lee Avenue, Cottage Hills.

They are accused of entering a home in the 6100 block of Godfrey Road, Godfrey, on Friday, with the intent to commit a theft. They also allegedly possessed a stolen 1941 Chevrolet.

ALTON - Frank C. Thompson, 75, of Florissant, Mo., was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance.

He allegedly possessed less than 15 grams of cocaine on Friday. Bail was set at $20,000.

WOOD RIVER - Ernest W. Durloo, 56, of the 700 block of George Street, Wood River, was charged Friday with unlawful restraint.

He allegedly pinned a female victim to the floor on Thursday. Bail was set at $15,000.

WOOD RIVER - Sonny J. Carter, 46, of the 100 block of North Main Street, Wood River, was charged Friday with two counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.

He allegedly possessed a .22-caliber revolver and .22-caliber ammunition on Wednesday.

He was charged in 2013 with theft over $10,000. Bail was set at $25,000.

EAST ALTON - Donald G. Gibson, 34, of the 200 block of Tomlinson Street, Wood River, was charged Friday with felony retail theft.

He allegedly stole a Halloween mask and watches valued at a total of more than $300 on Thursday. Bail was set at $20,000.

