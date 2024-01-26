EDWARDSVILLE - Reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of weapons by felons, burglary, and more charges have been filed in Madison County since December, according to Madison County court documents.

Benjamin D. Gross, 25, of Alton, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 11, 2023. According to court documents, Gross was illegally carrying a black 9mm semi-automatic handgun after previously being convicted of burglary.

Court documents state Gross “discharged a firearm in a reckless manner” in a residential area, “which endangered the bodily safety of an individual.” He was charged with a Class 4 felony for reckless discharge of a weapon and a Class 3 felony for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Ronald D. Adams, 40, of East St. Louis, was charged with burglary and obstructing identification by the Bethalto Police Department on Dec. 8, 2023. According to court documents, Adams entered “an office area of Ace Hardware not open to the public, at 1 Airway Court, [Bethalto], with intent to commit therein a theft.”’

Adams was additionally charged with obstructing identification after giving officers a false name of “Colby” Adams. In total, he faces a Class 2 felony for burglary and a Class A misdemeanor for obstructing identification. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Andre M. Watson, 39, of St. Louis, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and driving on a suspended license by the Wood River Police Department. On Dec. 23, 2023 Watson allegedly possessed a Century Arms Canik TP9 handgun after having previously been convicted of first-degree robbery, according to court documents.

Watson faces a Class 3 felony for unlawful weapon possession and a Class A misdemeanor for driving on a suspended license. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Bradley W. Crane, 46, of Brighton, was charged by the Alton Police Department with burglary without causing damage after allegedly entering a motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft without causing damage to the vehicle. Crane faces a Class 3 felony and was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

