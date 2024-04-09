EDWARDSVILLE - Cases of personal property theft filed in Madison County in recent weeks include one instance of burglary, two cases of stolen vehicle charges, and more.

Warren A. Elders, 52, listed as homeless out of Alton, was charged with residential burglary and two counts of theft on March 21, 2024. Elders allegedly entered someone’s residence with the intent to commit a theft, then stole their chair cushions, according to court documents.

Elders faces a Class 1 felony for residential burglary and two Class A misdemeanors for both theft counts. Her case was presented by the Granite City Police Department, and she was reportedly remanded to jail until her initial court appearance.

Robbie A. Parker, 49, of Granite City, was charged with one count of theft on Feb. 24, 2024 after allegedly stealing “multiple bikes and lawn equipment” from an individual. The stolen items reportedly had a total combined value of more than $500.

The Granite City Police Department presented Parker’s case, in which he faces a Class 3 felony. Parker was granted pretrial release after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Lamar Cotton, 34, of St. Louis, was charged on March 14, 2024 with offenses related to motor vehicles and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer. Cotton allegedly possessed a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Missouri registration number which he knew to be stolen, then attempted to flee from police at 21 or more miles per hour over the legal speed limit.

Cotton’s case was presented by the Metro East Auto Theft division of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. He faces a Class 2 felony for the vehicle offense and a Class 4 felony for fleeing from police. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

James C. Williams Jr., 32, of Pontoon Beach, was charged with offenses related to motor vehicles in a separate case from March 11, 2024. Williams allegedly possessed a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic with an Illinois registration number which he knew to be stolen.

Williams faces a Class 2 felony in the case presented by the Metro East Auto Theft division of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. He was granted pretrial release after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

