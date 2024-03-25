JERSEYVILLE - A fundraising event for the Jersey County Fair is making its return on Saturday, April 6, 2024, from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Jersey County Fairgrounds; the 2024 “Bunny Brew Hop” will feature food trucks, an adult Egg Hunt, a Cornhole Tournament, live music, and more for attendees, who must be over 21 years of age.

Nicolas Ringhausen, Vice President of the Jersey County Fair Board, said there will also be four food trucks lined up at the event, including Taqueria Los Toros, Bliss Bakery, Big Boys Q, and Heaterz Hot Chicken.

In addition to the food trucks, which will be open starting at 4:30 p.m., this year’s Bunny Brew Hop will also feature a Corn Hole Tournament at 4:45 p.m. - participants must register in the Fair Board Office by 4:30 p.m. Ringhausen said the tournament would be organized into teams of two, with at least three games guaranteed for those who register. While the cost to register is $30 per team, he said fair admission is included in that price.

Following the tournament is an adult Egg Hunt at 5:30 p.m. with scratch-off tickets, cash prizes, “shooters” of alcohol, and more contained in each egg. BorderLine will also be on hand to provide live musical entertainment at 6 p.m., in a performance sponsored by Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners. Finally, drawings for 50/50 and prize raffles will be held at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the Bunny Brew Hop will be available at the event for $10 each - they cannot be purchased in advance. Each ticket includes entry into the Egg Hunt and BorderLine performance.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the Bunny Brew Hop. Ringhausen said a $50 sponsorship will get a yard sign with your business’s name displayed at the event, adding: “If you give us money, we’re definitely going to try and give you some recognition in return.”

Ringhausen added that the event proceeds will go towards several planned improvements for future fairs.

“It’s just going to be a gigantic fundraiser for funds for the fair to improve the grounds,” he said of the Bunny Brew Hop. “We’re looking at putting up a new barn here in the future, maybe improve electricity, even maybe for future events coming down the pipe here in the next couple of years - truck/tractor pulls, rodeo, all that kind of stuff.”

Ringhausen said he’s been helping out with the Jersey County Fair since he was “knee-high to a grasshopper” - in other words, “a little kid.” But to keep the fair going, he now sees a need for younger generations to get involved like he did.

“We’ve had the conversations for the past few years trying to get the younger generation to step up a little bit and bring in new ideas - to help bring the fair new ideas, new money, and just keep passing it down to the younger generation,” Ringhausen said. “That’s kind of the whole goal.”

To learn more about the Bunny Brew Hop or Jersey County Fair, contact jerseycountyfair@gmail.com or visit the Jersey County Fair website or Facebook page.

The full interview with Ringhausen is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

