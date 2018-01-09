BUNKER HILL - A Bunker Hill woman was pronounced dead following a fiery crash Monday morning.

Heather E. Frith, 32, of Bunker Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene by Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta following what was described as a "fiery crash." Frith's vehicle was the only one involved in the crash, and she was the only individual in the car. The accident occurred while she was traveling westbound on Brighton Bunker Hill Road when she lost control and left the roadway and overturned in a ravine. The vehicle was fully involved in flames when authorities arrived.

Targhetta said he could not speculate if ice was involved in the accident, but said ice was on the roadway where the vehicle crashed. He also said Frith perished before the car burst into flames. According to the release, she died of blunt force trauma.

The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office and Bunker Hill Police Department each responded to the scene, and the Bunker Hill Fire Rescue extracted Frith from the vehicle.

No autopsy has been scheduled, and toxicology results are pending at this time.

The family of the deceased has not selected a funeral home, nor have they made arrangements at this time.

