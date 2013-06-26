Bunker Hill Shopper Wins Over $200 in Macoupin Prizes Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Phylis Cox, of Bunker Hill, is the big Progressive Retailing Day gift basket winner. The basket contains over $200 worth of merchandise and gift certificates from retailers all over Macoupin County. The June 20 event, sponsored by Macoupin Economic Development Partnership, required shoppers to visit six of the eight host locations to qualify for the gift basket. Article continues after sponsor message Gift basket items included: Brick House Florist – Wind and Willow dip mixes and gift container Craftiques & More – Black Purse with flowers Dr. Brown – 1 gift certificate worth $150 in services From My House to Yours – Pumpkin/cornbread candle My Sister’s Closet – Scarf and earrings Plainview Vineyard – Bottle of wine and topper Prairie Farms Dairy Carlinville – FREE Prairie Farms product coupons Reeta Marie’s Country Store - $15 gift card Sullivan’s Drug Staunton - Pink purse with scarf and pen & pad

"Thank you to all our shoppers and retailers for participating," said MEDP Marketing Specialist Courtney Wood. "Macoupin County has so much to offer, this event is MEDP's way of highlighting our small business retailers and eateries."