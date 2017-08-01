FT. LEONARD WOOD, MO - Julian C. Blount II, son of Julian and April Blount, all of Bunker Hill, has graduated from Basic Combat Training at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO with honors.

Julian received the Army Achievement Medal for surpassing the Physical Fitness requirements by scoring a 316 out of 300; Julian received the Army Achievement Medal for winning the Association of The United States Army board of review.

Julian was the only enlisted trainee to receive the Honor Award.

"In Recognition of Your Outstanding Qualities of Honor, Initiative, Loyalty and High Example to your comrades in arms."

Julian is training to become an expert in Fire Protection. He will attend Advanced Individual training at Ft. Good Fellow, San Angelo, Texas. After completion he will return to his home unit stationed out of Granite City.

Julian is a Correctional Officer with St. Louis County Justice Department, an Eagle Scout of Lewis and Clark Council, Boy Scouts of America, and volunteers as a Certified Lifeguard with Greater St. Louis Area Epilepsy Foundation.

