Bunker Hill, IL - On September 6, 2014, Tempus Events and the Phelps family are pleased to announce they'll be hosting the Light the Night Walk for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Festivities start at 5:30pm on Saturday, September 6. The Walk begins and ends at the Bunker Hill American Legion at 7:30pm and is a two-mile family fun event held at twilight with lit balloons.

Article continues after sponsor message

Whiskey River will be playing before and after the walk. Food, beverages, and activities will be available for the entire family. Alcohol will be sold by the American Legion.

For $25.00, participants receive a lit balloon for the walk and a coupon book for food and activities. For $100.00, participants receive a lit balloon for the walk, a coupon book for food and activities, and a Light the Night t-shirt.

Participants can register in person at Bunker Hill Health Center, online at lightthenight.org/gat and selecting the Bunker Hill walk, or contact Carey Runde at (217) 371-7192 for more information.

More like this: