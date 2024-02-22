BUNKER HILL - A student from Bunker Hill High School has signed with the Central Illinois Cougars semi-pro football team.

Drake Rose, a running back on the Bunker Hill team, will begin playing with the Cougars in the fall 2024 season. Drake is the son of Keith and Keri Rose from Bunker Hill.

“We are so proud of what Drake has accomplished in his football career,” Keith said. “His coach has said that he sees Drake making it even further than this.”

Drake’s coach, Kenny Miles, noted that Drake is “one of the best athletes” he has seen at the high school and that he might make it as far as the NFL. Drake will primarily play offense with the Cougars, but Keith said he will also use his skills on defense.

“Drake is looking forward to putting Bunker Hill on the map,” Keith added.

