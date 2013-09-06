The one day event that was slotted to hold 33 vendors is now ready to host 44 vendors on Saturday, September 14. The Fall Fest kicks off at 10AM on Highway 159 and ends at 11PM. This year brings unique demonstrations all in one place.

Don Johnson from Grafton will perform detail wood carvings using a chainsaw. The TreeHouse Wildlife Center will have wild animals on hand to talk about the education, rescue, rehabilitation and release of wildlife. Professor Longhair will create balloon animals and perform magic in the Kids Corner.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Kids Corner will also host the bounce house, and a 10'x10' corn crib made by the Bunker Hill High School FFA organization. Kids can also enter a coloring contest and get their face painted. An art contest of Junior High and High School students will be on display for judging.

We haven't forgotten about the adults. Scentsy, Pampered Chef, Tastefully Simple, independent crafters and jewelry vendors will have their wares for sale. You won't go hungry - over 20 delectable food selections to choose from.

Entertainment includes: Borderline Band, Code Blue Band, talent show, Little Miss and Mister competition, car and tractor show. A burn-out contest will grant one winner a $100 prize. Come celebrate the beginning of fall in Bunker Hill. Sponsored by the Bunker Hill Chamber of Commerce and Pinups Bar and Grill. For more information contact Jessica Turney at Jessica@turneyservices.com or 618-420-0681.

More like this: