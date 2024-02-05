BUNKER HILL – The Illinois Arts Council (IAC) has awarded Bunker Hill CUSD #8 a grant of $49,600 from the Rebuild Illinois Capital Planning Fund for a one-year study about the possibility of refurbishing the gymnasium of the long-vacant Meissner School and transforming it into a functioning community performing arts center. The new community performing arts center would be for those in the Bunker Hill region.

With over 100 applications requesting support of $4,500,000, the IAC awarded $500,000 in this highly competitive grant. Decisions were based on the evaluation criteria and priority focus areas as published in the application guidelines.

Bunker Hill CUSD #8 is “very pleased that we received this award,” according to Superintendent Todd Dugan. “We are thrilled to put these funds to work to hopefully meet the needs of our community by providing a community school space to celebrate the arts (music, theater, etc.) We believe all students need to feel supported, and what better way than to celebrate those achievements publicly in a space of which we can be proud?”

The district will complete this study by the end of 2024 as required by the award.

Proposals were evaluated based on the listed criteria. All required materials are considered in the review of the application.

– Clarity of project

– Impact of the proposed project to advance the applicant’s mission

– Community impact

– Ability of the applicant to carry out the project

For more information on the Illinois Arts Council and the awards, please visit: https://arts.illinois.gov/rebuild-illinois-cultural-capital-planning-grants.

