ALTON - Alton’s boys track and field team turned in what coach Jeff White described “a great team effort” in the Edwardsville Freshman-Sophomore Invitational on Thursday.

Jonathan Bumpers was a standout for the Redbirds, taking first in the triple jump and high jump and second in the 300-meter hurdles. He also anchored the strong Alton 4 x 100 relay team. The other members of the Alton 4 x 100 relay team were Earlie Brown, Kyle Lewis and Demontray Wilson.

“Jonathan Bumpers was our standout athlete in the meet,” White said.

Kelvin Cummings also ran one of the best races of the day, blazing the first lap and a half of the 800 meters and was narrowly beaten at the end by Edwardsville’s Franky Romano.

Edwardsville won the meet with 155 points; Alton finished with 95 points.

Other places for Alton were: Earlie Brown was second in the 100 meters.

The 4x200 (Earlie Brown, Kyle Lewis, Demontray Wilson and David Weaver) finished third.

4x400 (Earlie Brown, Kelvin Cummings, Kyle Lewis, Demontray Wilson) was also third.

4x800 (Ben Lewis, Nick Hernandez, Williams, Rashad Williams and Zac Wilson) was second place.

Kelvin Cummings finished second in the 800 meters.

Brooklyn Ellison was second in the high jump.

Myles Marfell was third in the shot put.

