JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is excited to announce the return of Adult Co-ed Volleyball. The league is open to adults that are 18 years or older. A minimum of two females must be on the court at all times. Completed roster is due prior to the first game.

A guaranteed 10 games will be held at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, and will run from mid-July through September and include a one night tournament. Games are self-officiated. The league will be held on Thursday nights and cost $200 per team with up to 15 players on the roster. Leagues are open to both city residents and non-residents. The registration deadline has been extended to Friday, June 30, so do not put it off! And don’t forget, payment is due at the time of registration.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

More like this: