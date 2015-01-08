Bullish on St. Mary's School and Cold Weather! Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Lots of school principals would probably stay inside on a day like January 7th. Mary Pat Venardos, St. Mary's Vice Principal wasn't one of them. Instead, she braved the cold and greeted the children in her usual fashion (with one modification.) She donned the school mascot costume and became Charger, the bull. Here she warmly greets a skeptical Colette Manns, a St. Mary's School preschooler, as she arrives at school. And that's no bull! Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip