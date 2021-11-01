CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Transportation will host a series of free virtual workshops, called Building Blocks of Success, for firms interested in participating in the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program, strengthening their skills, and bidding on state projects.

The introductory workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. Additional workshop dates and topics are:

Nov. 30, 10 a.m. to noon: Financial Statements

Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to noon: Job/Project Costing & Work-in-Progress Schedule

Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to noon: Budgets

Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to noon: Contract Compliance Documentation

Future topics covered include financing, QuickBooks training, estimating and bidding, insurance, management, steps needed to be certified as a DBE firm and more.

Building Blocks of Success will continue through April. Workshop information, including dates and times, is available through Eventbrite at bit.ly/DBEworkshops. Advance registration is required.

Questions can be directed to IDOT’s DBE Resource Center at (312) 939.1100.

As part of Gov. Pritzker’s historic and bipartisan Rebuild Illinois program, IDOT is helping to deliver the largest capital program in state history. IDOT strives to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the implementation of this program, including contracting and workforce participation.

Administered by IDOT, the DBE program provides minorities, women, and other eligible small businesses opportunities to participate in highway, transit, and airport contracts that are federally and state-funded. For more information on becoming a certified DBE and learning more about IDOT resources that are available, visit www.idot.illinois.gov/dbe.

