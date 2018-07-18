GODFREY - A special public hearing Wednesday night in Godfrey regarding plans for rezoning property near West Delmar and Boy Scout Lane for townhouse construction has been cancelled, Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said this afternoon.

Cress Land Company had made the request to the Village of Godfrey and the first step is always to meet in front of the zoning board, then the village board for approval. The company Wednesday afternoon withdrew the proposal, McCormick said.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I think there were so many people were going to show up against the project that I guess the builders heard the word and could see the writing on the wall,” McCormick said. “I know that residents in the immediate area were against it. I know people had taken petitions around the neighborhood and the builder pulled the request and it saves people driving up.”

McCormick said he did not know what if any next steps would be made by Cress Land Company in regard to the matter.

More like this: