All area artists and creative individuals are invited to “Build-A-Bra” for a unique exhibit coming to the Jacoby Arts Center. To celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Alton Memorial Hospital is partnering with the Jacoby Arts Center to sponsor “Bras on Broadway,” an exhibit of artful bras made to support the fight against breast cancer.

The exhibit will be on view in the JAC East Gallery from Oct. 5-25. The donated bras will be auctioned off via a silent auction at the Bras on Broadway fund-raising benefit from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. During the exhibit, viewers can vote for their favorite design with $1 tickets. All proceeds from the exhibit and auction will benefit Alton Memorial Hospital’s “You’ve Got a Friend” program, which provides breast cancer patients at AMH with physical, financial, mental, spiritual and emotional support.

Entries from local businesses, community groups and organizations are also welcome.

“Use your creative talents to honor and remember a loved one, celebrate a survivor or simply show your commitment to this life-saving cause,” said Dee Kilgo, organizer of the event. “You can transform an ordinary bra into an ‘artful’ submission, or create a new, original bra-themed artwork. Artists can choose any medium or materials to stitch, knit, paint, weld, carve, mold, or embellish their one-of-a-kind creation.”

Anyone interested in providing a bra for the exhibit should contact Susan Spineto at spspineto@live.com or the Jacoby Arts Center at 618-462-5222 to request guidelines. The deadline to submit the art is Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The “Bras on Broadway” benefit reception on Oct. 25 will include the silent auction, hors d'oeuvres, a complimentary “bra-tini” cocktail and the amazing sounds of local band “Off the Shoulder.” All donating artists will receive one ticket for the reception. The results of the voting will also be announced with the awarding of the People’s Choice Award. A cash bar will be available.

