WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) voted to pass a second bipartisan government funding bill that includes desperately needed resources to secure the southern border. The bill provides robust funding for technology and personnel to combat the deadly fentanyl epidemic and a record funding increase for the U.S. Border Patrol. Budzinski continues to call on House Leadership to consider the Senate’s comprehensive bipartisan border security agreement.

“I was sent to Washington to work across the aisle to address the most important issues facing our communities and our country. Restoring order at our southern border and fixing our broken immigration system are up at the top of that list,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “Today, I was proud to help pass additional resources to help secure the southern border and combat the deadly fentanyl epidemic that is taking lives across our country. But let me be clear – today’s measure isn’t enough. I continue to call on Speaker Johnson to bring forward the Senate’s comprehensive bipartisan border security agreement that will help reform our broken immigration and provide the resources necessary to secure the border.”

The legislation passed by the House of Representatives included the following measures to improve security at the southern border:

$495 million to fund a record number of 22,000 additional Border Patrol agents.

$125 million for increases to Border Patrol overtime pay authorized by the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

$20 million for an additional 150 Customs and Border Patrol Officers to support counter fentanyl efforts.

$283.5 million for new border security technology to secure the border.

$103.5 million to sustain current border security technology, including autonomous security towers, cross-border tunnel detection and non-intrusive inspection equipment to detect fentanyl.

$650 million for the Shelter and Services Grant Program to provide funding to nonprofits and NGOs as they assist migrants awaiting the outcome of their immigration proceedings.

$81 million for Operation Stonegarden to provide federal resources to local law enforcement agencies in border communities.

A $1 billion increase for all Transportation Security Administration (TSA) personnel to sustain pay equity investments started last year.

Congresswoman Budzinski is a member of the newly formed Democrats for Border Security Task Force focused on enacting common-sense border security and immigration policies.

Today’s package included the final six of 12 appropriations bills that needed to be passed by March 22nd in order to fully fund the federal government. The funding package is expected to pass the Senate and be signed into law by President Biden swiftly, allowing Congress to avert a full government shutdown.

