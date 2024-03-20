SPRINGFIELD — Incumbent Nikki Budzinski is ecstatic to officially be the Democratic Party's Illinois’ 13th District representative for Congress in the November 2024 general election. Budzinski ran unopposed in the district’s Democratic primary on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. She will face Republican Joshua Loyd in the general election in November 2024.

Loyd defeated Thomas Clatterbuck 15,405 to 12,149 or by a margin of 55.9 percent to 44.1 percent with 27,554 votes reported.

Rep. Budzinksi has earned a reputation as working across both party aisles in achieving legislation.

She said in 2022, voters in the 13th District sent her to Congress to work across the aisle on the issues that matter most to working families in Central and Southern Illinois. She said she feels in her first term that she hasn't lost sight of that mission.

"I have been so honored to champion the needs of workers, veterans, family farmers and communities that have been left out and left behind for far too long. As the Democratic Nominee for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, I look forward to highlighting the strong record of results I have been able to achieve, and the bipartisan approach I’ve taken to get things done for the people I serve. In the critical election ahead, I hope to earn the support of our voters once again.”

Loyd said Budzinski has quite a head start in the representative race with much more campaign finances, but he said to make solutions you have to go out yourself and fix the issues, and it is most important to be involved and engaged.

