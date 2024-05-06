SPRINGFIELD — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) announced the winners of her 2024 Congressional Art Competition. Nicholas Reed, from Springfield High School was announced as the winner of the contest with his piece titled “Don’t Bug Me!” His artwork will be displayed in the halls of the U.S. Capitol for one year. Second place was awarded to “Eagle's Favorite Time” by Nahee Jung from Althoff Catholic High School in Belleville. The winners were selected by judges Julie Dailey, a local artist based out of Springfield, and Betsy Dollar, the Executive Director of the Springfield Art Association.

“The Congressional Art Competition is a wonderful opportunity to highlight the artistic talents of students throughout Central and Southern Illinois,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “I’m grateful to all of the talented students who participated in this year’s competition, and I’m particularly thrilled to congratulate our winner, Nicholas Reed from Springfield High School. I can’t wait to see his artwork hanging in the Capitol each time I head to the House Floor to represent our communities. I also want to congratulate Althoff Catholic High School’s Nahee Jung on receiving second place for her beautiful piece.”

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. The competition requires high school students to submit entries to their representative’s office and a panel of constituents with backgrounds in the arts selects the winning entries. The winning pieces are displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol.

Last year, Leo Havey, a 10th grader from Springfield High School, was selected as the winner for the 2023 Congressional Art Competition with his piece “Woof Woof.” Second place was awarded to “Jarring Photo” by Achilles Delgado from Urbana High School, whose work was displayed in Congresswoman Budzinski’s Washington D.C. office.

