BELLEVILLE — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) announced that Illinois’ 13th Congressional District has been granted a two-year, paid fellowship position through the Green and Gold Congressional Aide Program, specially aimed at employment opportunities for veterans, Gold Star Families and active-duty sponsors. Through the program, Congresswoman Budzinski will be hiring an additional staff member to work with military and veteran constituents to handle casework in addition to acting as a facilitator between constituents and federal, state and local agencies.

“Constituent services are the very core of my work representing Illinois’ 13th Congressional District – that work is particularly important when it comes to helping our nation’s veterans,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “I’m thrilled to announce that we were able to secure a two-year, paid fellowship through the Green and Gold Congressional Aide Program. This exciting opportunity will allow us to add an additional member to our constituent service team who will be focused on helping our local heroes navigate the benefits they’ve earned and deserve.”

This new fellowship position is supported by the Green & Gold Congressional Aide Program which provides employment opportunities for veterans, Gold Star Families and active-duty spouses within congressional offices. The Green & Gold Congressional Aide Program is limited to veterans and Gold Star Families who meet all of the following requirements:

Veterans must be honorably discharged and released from active duty within the last six years

Terminal pay grades at or below E-5, O-3, or W-2.

Veterans promoted to the pay grades of E-6, O-4, and W-3 within six months of separation from active duty are eligible, granted they meet ALL other eligibility requirements.

Veterans who are in receipt of a 20-year or Temporary Early Retirement Authorization (TERA) retirement are not eligible for the program. Gold Star applicants must be the spouse, parent/step-parent, sibling/step-sibling, child or step-child of a service member who died in the line of duty, or died from a service connected disability. Active-duty spouses must be a spouse of a service member serving on active duty in a regular component of the armed forces.

