WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) joined the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in announcing funding that will bring 60 clean school buses to communities throughout Central and Southern Illinois. The funding comes through the agency’s first Clean School Bus Program Grants Competition.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has brought millions of Americans safer roads, bridges and neighborhood crosswalks. Now, it’s delivering better buses for our students and our environment,” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “I’m excited to announce that the Environmental Protection Agency has selected applicants in Cahokia Heights, Decatur and East St. Louis and Granite City as recipients of their Clean School Bus Program, bringing essential funding to upgrade and replace 60 buses across Central and Southern Illinois. This investment is only the start of our work to reduce air pollution, save money for our school districts and create a healthier future for our students.”

A summary of the bus grants allocated to each applicant can be found below:

Cahokia Unit School District #187: 10 buses

Decatur Public Schools District #61: 15 buses

East St. Louis School District #189: 25 buses

Granite City School District #9: 10 buses

The Clean School Bus Program aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money for school districts and reduce air pollution in communities across the country. Diesel air pollution is linked to asthma and other conditions that harm students’ health and cause them to miss school, particularly in communities of color and Tribal communities. Phasing out these diesel engines will ensure cleaner air for students, bus drivers and school staff working near the bus loading areas, and the communities through which the buses drive each day. The reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from these bus replacements will also help to address the outsized role of the transportation sector in fueling climate change. The program will also save school districts money as they upgrade school bus fleets, replacing older, heavily polluting buses with brand new clean school buses, while freeing up needed resources for schools.

