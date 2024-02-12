CARTERVILLE - Collinsville's Caici Buckman was the individual champion, as three Kahok bowlers finished in the top ten, while Triad's Brylee Proffitt was the leading qualifier as an individual as the Kahoks won the team championship of the IHSA girls bowling Carterville sectional tournament Saturday at the Southern Illinois Bowl Family Fun Center in Carterville.

The Kahoks won with a team score of 5,807, with Mascoutah finishing second at 5,722, Salem came in third with a score of 5,619. and O'Fallon claimed the fourth and final team berth with a 5,532. Highland came in fifth with a 5.425 score. sixth place went to Belleville East, with a 5,406, Herrin was seventh at 5,,239, Anna-Jonesboro came in eighth with a 5,062, in ninth place was Trenton Wesclin, who had a 4,866, Mt. Vernon finished in 10th place at 4,833, Lebanon was 11th at 4,783, and Carbondale finished 12th, having a score of 4,333.

Buckman won the individual title with a six-game score of 1,229, with Jaeda Rollinson of Salem second at 1,219, Proffitt finished third with a 1,198, Lillia Herman of Mascoutah finished fourth with a 1,193, and Audrey Pense of the Indians was fifth at 1,176.

In addition, Taylor Mordis of the Kahoks finished eighth with a 1,169, while Livia Montgomery finished 10th with a score of 1,156.

To go along with Buckman, Mordis, and Montgomery's leading scores, the Kahoks had Laila Jaoko bowl a 1,146, while Kellen Stephens rolled a 1,107 six-game series.

The Panthers were led by Delaney Hall, who shot a six-game series of 1.113, while Jenna Hoerner shot a 1,109, Abbie Lands had a 1,105 set, Amber Montante came up with a 1,101, Athena Martin shot a five-game series of 979. and Erin Hanny had a single game of 125.

The Bulldogs were led by Amara Vrell, who had a six-game series of 1.145. while Mackenzie Davis shot a 1,139 set, Leanora Nicklin threw a 1,126 set, Haley Merkle shot a 996, Adilyn Goodwin had a four-game series of 701, and Emma Caminiti had a two-game series of 318.

In addition to Proffitt's qualifying score, the other three Triad bowlers who competed as individuals were Ava Burrelsman, who shot a 940, R.J. Fuller, who had a 923, and Clara Doubet shot an 879.

The Kahoks, Panthers, and Proffitt will all compete in the state bowling tournament next weekend, Feb. 16-17, at the Cherry Bowl Lanes in Rockford.

