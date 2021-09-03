BETHALTO - Civic Memorial head football coach Mike Parmentier and his Eagles appear to be primed for an outstanding 2021 fall gridiron season.

CM's football squad defeated Marquette Catholic 48-7 this past Friday at Public School Stadium.

CM quarterback Bryer Arview was fantastic, and was 11 of 16 passing for 150 yards and three touchdowns, and also a running score. Mike's son, Luke, a standout on offense and defense, led the Eagles with six catches for 97 yards and also collected two key interceptions in the game. Logan Turbyfill had four catches for 43 yards. Nick Brosseau rushed nine times for 64 yards.

Coach Parmentier was ecstatic about the Eagles' opener and said the team had a strong offensive game against Marquette.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Our line blocked for Bryer Arview, and he hit multiple receivers," Mike Parmentier said. "We felt like they would blitz a lot, and Bryer tried to get the ball out quickly. We have some solid seniors back, and we also have the experience of coming back now from spring football. It has been a pretty smooth transition. The kids came out and worked hard this summer and really executed in the first game against Marquette."

Defensively, Coach Parmentier said his squad was also well-prepared. He singled out Luke Parmentier's two interceptions as key plays and said his defense overall rose to the occasion.

"We played the pass and run well," the coach said.

Friday night, CM plays at East Alton-Wood River. Coach Parmentier said EA-WR head coach Gary Herron does an excellent job with his Oilers' teams each year.

"We will have to work hard against East Alton-Wood River," Coach Parmentier said, "but we enjoyed the victory from this past Friday night."



More like this:

Related Video: