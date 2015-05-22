The Lovett family is no stranger to the music scene. For years, the family has been grinding more and more into the industry, rendering their legacy through the waves of sound, beats, melody and lyrics.

Bryant “Jay Love” Lovett is one that has not slowed down from the start. Raised in the culture, Jay Love’s passion for music is expressed through his work. For Jay Love, songwriting is a way to express the ups and downs of everyday life and relationships.

To showcase his latest project, Jay Love invites everyone to come out and celebrate the release of his second album “Love Triangle” at the Album Release Celebration on Sunday from 9 p.m. – 1 a.m at Jacoby Arts Center, located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton. Tickets are on sale now for $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Jay Love’s family owns and operates Lovetts Snoots, Fish, Chicken, and more uptown Alton where tickets are available upon request.

Fans and followers of Jay Love can enjoy a full bar, free Lovetts wings and of course the performance of Jay Love’s new and old tracks, along with Alton’s own DeeJay Steeno on the table. As a bonus for all the love and support, every attendee will leave with a free copy of “Love Triangle.”

“The CD is amazing, front to back,” said Jay Love. “It’s about relationships more or so than anything. There is something special on the album for every stage in a relationship and I think a lot of people will be able to relate to it.”

The album brings a fresh composition to the Midwest music scene, a whole new genre created by J Maine of L.A. called RnBass (R&Bass), which is a hybrid of R&B, hip hop and pop all fused into the same ambiance.

“It’s a lot like R&B, but you’ll find some hip hop elements throughout,” said Jay Love. “The album is such a roller coaster ride that it is great for any setting or mood that you will find yourself in.”

Jay Love started out back in 1999 as part of a family group called “The Lovett Boys.” That is where he began to get his feet wet in the business and search for his way through the industry.

“A lot of people don’t know that I started out as a rapper, which is weird because it wasn’t really my forte,” said Jay Love. “Once the group broke apart and went their separate ways in 2005, that’s when I picked up songwriting and began singing and finally found my niche.”

Although there are two artists from New Jersey featured on the album, Sule’ @Sulesmusic and Tniyah, every song is original, written by Jay Love himself.

“I consider myself a songwriter before anything,” said Jay Love. “Songwriting is my strong suit and singing just came along with it. I can hold a tune but songwriting is my true passion.”

Jay Love expressed how music has become an everyday part of his life and how he has found more motives to keep his head focused and mind strong.

“The reason I do this is to show the youth that come from Alton that they can achieve just about anything they set their mind to and stay positive,” said Jay Love. “I don’t do it for the money, for the fame, I’m not a glory hog, I don’t care about all of that. I do it for the passion, for the love, and to set an example for others with the same dream.”

Jay Love is able and willing to be exposed and is a fan of all different types of music. Anyone looking to book Jay Love for performances/entertainment can do so by contacting Brandon Lovett at Loyaltyinc2015@gmail.com.

“Love Triangle” will also be available on Jay-Z’s new music stream, “Tidal”, iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Play on Memorial Day, May 25.

