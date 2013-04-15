The Bryan Thomas Campbell Foundation is excited to announce its 4th Annual Soupie Open Golf Tournament. It will be held at Lockhaven Country Club in Godfrey, IL on Saturday, May 18, 2013. The tournament is a 4-man scramble style, shotgun start at 8:30am.

The Bryan Thomas Campbell Foundation is in honor and memory of Bryan Thomas "Soupie" Campbell. It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to helping provide a better quality of hospital stay for patients and their families faced with extended medical care and funding research for the cause and/or treatment of leukemia. To date, the Foundation has donated over $100,000 to the Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis, MO. Two patient trials are underway because of these efforts. Also, the Foundation helped revamp the Common Area for patients and family members to a more comfortable setting by purchasing all new furniture as well as a flat screen television.

Bryan spent seven long years in and out of the Siteman Cancer Center. He was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in January of 2001. He passed away from Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) November 28, 2007, which is a complication from a Stem Cell Transplant. GVHD occurs when the donor's stem cells (the graft) recognize the host as foreign, and attacks the host cells. A mild form of GVHD can be treated, and is a good sign because it shows that the Graft Versus Leukemia is taking effect. Unfortunately, Bryan had stage IV (the worst stage) of GVHD, and there is currently no cure for the severity of this disease. Bryan was considered to be in remission when he died, but his body could not recover from the donor cells wreaking havoc on his body.

Bryan's life was cut short at age twenty-five, but creating the foundation in his honor keeps his spirit alive. He graduated from Ladue Horton Watkins High School in 2001. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he graduated in 2006 with a degree in finance. He was a team leader for Special Olympics. He was an avid skier, boater, golfer, soccer player, and All State cross country and track runner. Not only was he a great athlete, but also a great person. His character is what most people will remember forever. He was never without a smile. His optimistic outlook for life, being able to find humor in most situations, and compassion for mankind lay at the core of his soul. His zest for life will never be forgotten. The Bryan Thomas Campbell Foundation lives on in his memory.

Last year, sponsors and golfers enjoyed a successful tournament on a beautiful day of golf and camaraderie raising over $11,000. Please read the different opportunities below and consider being a sponsor and/or participant in the Soupie Open.

Golf Participant - The entry fee is $125 prior to May 1st, and $150 between May 1st - May 18th. Participants receive 18 holes of golf, t-shirt, lunch, cold beverages (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic), a chance at winning prizes and the 50/50 raffle and a guaranteed fun filled afternoon.





Our Gift Sponsors - Donate products to be used as prizes and silent auction items, and receive recognition on the table top sponsorship sign and on the Facebook Page.





Our Silver Sponsors - Donate $50 and receive recognition on the table top sponsorship sign and on the Facebook Page.





Our Gold Sponsors - Donate $100 and receive an 18x24 Hole Sponsor sign on a tee box, recognition on the table top sponsorship sign and on the Facebook Page.





Our Platinum Sponsors - Donate $500 and receive an 18x24 Hole Sponsor sign on a tee box, 1 golfer's registration into the Soupie Open IV, recognition on the table top sponsorship sign and on the Facebook Page.



Our Diamond Sponsors- Donate $1000 and receive two 18x24 signs on a tee box, 4 golfer's registration into the Soupie Open IV, recognition on the table top sponsorship sign, on the Facebook Page and your name on the Diamond Sponsor banner at the tournament.

Please respond by Friday, May 10, 2013 in indicate your interest.

For more information contact Kris Eubank:

573-999-3855

kris@btcfoundation.org

