From his early childhood, Alton’s Bryan Hudson has had a love affair with the game of baseball.

Through hard work, dedication and natural talents, he was able to accomplish the lofty goal of being selected early in the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday. He was selected as the seventh pick in the third round of the draft. He was the 82nd pick overall in the draft.

The 6-foot-8 Hudson has the skills to play college basketball, but it is baseball, he says, that is his first love.

“Baseball is definitely my favorite sport,” he said. “It is America’s Pastime and you can’t beat it. I feel really accomplished that I was drafted.”

Hudson said he hopes for other youngsters in the Alton area this will show them that if they work really hard, anything is possible.

“I did work hard for this,” he said. “I want this to show people that Alton is a good community. The fans from Alton and Godfrey have an unreal love for sports. The Alton and Godfrey fans are probably the best fans around. The fans have always been around to support me.”

Bryan said he didn’t think it will take too long for him to make a decision on whether or not to accept a professional baseball contract from the Chicago Cubs. He has signed a letter of intent to attend the University of Missouri on a baseball scholarship and can do that if he doesn’t want to join the professional ranks.

“I will just have to think about it,” he said.

Bryan thanked Alton High School head baseball coach Todd Haug for his endless support and guidance.

“He has been around me for a long time and been very supportive and helpful,” Hudson said. “He has taught me how to be a man.”

Hudson said it was “cool” getting the attention of the Major League Baseball scouts at his high school games, but he said once he stepped his feet on the mound he didn’t see them or feel their presence.

“Scouts are just normal people, too,” he said. “Their job is to watch multiple kids every week and throughout the year.”

The Alton hurler said he was impressed that the Chicago Cubs scouts watched him play so frequently and that Cubs President of Baseball Theo Epstein came over twice to watch him play.

Bryan said he couldn’t thank his mom, Nicole, and dad, Cory, enough for the influence and path they had put forth for him in his life to get to this stage.

“My mom and dad have supported me through everything I do, from waking up early in the morning and driving me all over the place or rushing me to the local fields,” he said. “I am thankful for them. My parents keep me grounded and don’t let me get to big headed or my head high in the clouds. They have stuck with me through everything.”

