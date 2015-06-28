ALTON – Bryan Hudson has had many honors as a result of his career with Alton High School.

The left-handed pitcher, who was recently a third-round selection of the Chicago Cubs in the Major League Baseball Draft, was given a national honor – a place on the Louisville Slugger High School All-America baseball team.

Hudson was named as one of the top pitchers in the nation on the team, and he wasn't the only area player named; Edwardsville shortstop Jordan Hovey was also named to the team.

“It was something I wasn't expecting,” Hudson said. “It was an awesome feeling when I found out I'd been named to the team; it was a real feather in my cap.”

Hudson, considered one of the top players in the St. Louis area this year, went 10-2 on the season with an 0.47 earned-run average and 152 strikeouts while also batting .436 with 49 RBIs and four home runs and a .782 slugging percentage, often serving as the Redbirds' designated hitter when not pitching. It led him to be named the Player of the Year by several area publications.

What really was satisfying for Hudson's and Hovey's achievements was the fact that Midwesterners often get overlooked for such honors, thought Redbird coach Todd Haug. “It's recognition for the season Bryan had,” Haug said. “Anytime a Midwesterner gets recognized on a team like that, considering the South and West gets quite a bit of players on the team, it's a big award.

“For both Bryan and Jordan to be recognized like that, that's a huge achievement. I'm certainly proud of Bryan; he's the first All-American player we've had in the program and I wish him nothing but success for whatever he decides to do.”

