Coach Kieshia Friedel has high hopes for a sophomore-laden Brussels High School girls’ softball team.

The girls are a “very gifted team,” she said. Presently, Brussels stands 1-3 on the season, but the coach said she looks for the team to pick up several wins before the year is over.

Brussels will receive a strong test at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday against Marquette at Gordon Moore Park.

“We have nine sophomores,” she said. “The next two years will be interesting to see how it plays out. A lot of it is getting the mental capabilities where we need it and to come in to each game prepared.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Friedel served as an assistant last year and this is her first year as head softball coach.

Sophomore shortstop Madison Willman made the move over from third base this year and the coach expects big things from her this year and the next two seasons.

“She had a home run in both our varsity and junior varsity games last night,” she said. “She could play at a college level. She is very talented.”

More like this: