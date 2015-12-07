GIRLS BASKETBALL

BRUSSELS 70, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 55: Senior Karley Schley scored 19 points but Brussels defeated Metro East Lutheran 70-55 in Brussels Saturday afternoon.

A 23-14 third term helped the Raiders get over the line over the Knights.

Freshman Ellen Schulte added 17 points and senior Abby Yurchuck 12 as the Knights fell to 3-3 on the season.

Baylee Kiel led the Raiders with 24 points, with Alexa Pikesley adding 10.

The Knights open their Prairie State Conference season with a Monday night home game against Nokomis.

