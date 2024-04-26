HARDIN - A Brussels man was apprehended for cocaine possession by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

At 2:19 p.m. on April 18, 2024, Calhoun County Sheriff Bill Heffington conducted a traffic stop on Illinois River Road south of Hardin, in Calhoun County, for the offense of speeding. Calhoun County Deputy Nic McCall arrived on scene and assisted with the investigation.

Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, Alan B. Toppmeyer, 62, of Brussels, was arrested for the following offenses:

Speeding; and,

Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (Cocaine).

Toppmeyer was arrested without incident and transported to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

As is now required under the provisions of the new House Bill 3653, known as the SAFE-T Act; Toppmeyer was booked and released with a Notice to Appear at a later date at the Calhoun County Courthouse.

Later that day, at approximately 10:02 p.m. on April 18, 2024, Deputy McCall conducted a traffic stop on Illinois River Road near Deer Plain, Illinois, on the aforementioned subject.

Subsequently, Toppmeyer was again arrested for the following offenses:

Driving Under the Influence - Drugs

Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (Cocaine),

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and,

Improper Lane Usage.

Toppmeyer was again booked and released with an additional Notice to Appear at the Calhoun County Courthouse.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

