COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that the intermittent closures of the Brussels Ferry and intermittent lane restriction on County Highway 1 near the ferry landing in Calhoun County planned for December 5-6, 2018, will be extended to Friday December 7, 2018, weather permitting. These closures and lane restrictions are during daytime hours only.

These closures and lane restrictions are necessary for geotechnical investigations of the pavement. Tim Padgett is the Project Engineer for IDOT on this project. If you have any questions concerning this project, you may contact him at 618-346-3325.

Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

