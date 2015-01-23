COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces the reopening of the Brussels Ferry which provides service between Jersey and Calhoun Counties (IL 100 and Calhoun County Highway 1) at 12:30 pm today. As some ice floe remains in the Illinois River, service may be interrupted on occasion should the crossing channel become unsafe to operate. Based upon the amount of remaining ice upstream, any delays would be temporary and would likely be more frequent at night. The Department appreciates the patience of impacted motorists in this area. Both the Kampsville Ferry and the Joe Page Bridge are fully operational and also provide access to Calhoun County.

Since this is a very dynamic situation, please see the Department’s website, www.dot.il.gov/road/closures.txt , for the latest information on roadway closures throughout Illinois. Detailed information on the Metro East is also available at www.stl-traffic.org/.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, please follow us at twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

