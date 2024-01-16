JERSEYVILLE - Junior starting guard Jaxon Brunaugh recently joined his head coach Matt Murphy in a prestigious Jersey Community High School club of 1,000-point career scorers. Jaxon and his head coach couldn't be more proud of the accomplishment.

Murphy scored 1,488 points in his career at Jersey and is the school's all-time leading scorer. Brunaugh also has had a phenomenal career in his Panthers uniform. He is a Sparklight Internet Male Athlete of the Month for the Panthers. Brunaugh topped the 1,000-point mark in a recent 48-44 win over rival Southwestern. He had 23 points on that night against the Piasa Birds.

"Basketball is a team sport and getting the win the night he broke 1,000 points was important, but those personal accolades are nice as well," Coach Murphy said. "Especially for someone who is such a great kid as Jaxon. He works hard and puts in a ton of work. I couldn't be happier for him and he deserves the recognition."

Coach Murphy said in his first year of coaching it was a neat experience to see Brunaugh top this coveted plateau.

"Seeing his development as a player and as a person is awesome," Coach Murphy said, who coached Jaxon some during his freshman year. "I am very excited to see what he does in the future."

Brunaugh is averaging 15.6 points a game for the Panthers this season.

Brunaugh and his teammates are being showcased in this week's Jersey Mid-Winter Classic Tournament.

Again congrats to Brunaugh on his recognition as a Sparklight Internet Male Athlete of the Month for Jersey.

