ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - It is going to be cold outside around the Metro East Illinois region over the weekend.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis has a forecast of a bitterly cold weekend with temps dropping into the low teens on both Saturday and Sunday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Today, a high of 22 degrees is predicted with a low around 11 degrees. Light snow was predicted for Thursday.

Friday, a high near 20 is predicted with a low of 9 degrees that night. On Saturday, it is projected to be mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 16, low 3 degrees above zero on Saturday night. On Sunday, the chance of snow returns mainly after 1 a.m. Highs of 9 degrees, with a low around 2 degrees are predicted for Sunday in the evening. Monday, snow is also likely after 1 p.m. with a high of 10 degrees.

The pattern will remain the same each day with very cold weather, so residents are encouraged to bundle up outside.

On Wednesday, a high of 26 degrees is predicted so by mid-week next week there should be some warming pattern.

More like this: