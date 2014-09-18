September 17, 2014, ALTON, IL – Brown Street Baptist Church eagerly welcomes Aaron Love as the new senior pastor of The Loves come to BSBC from Monroe Baptist Church in Monroe, Wash. Pastor Love previously served as the youth and children’s pastor at Monroe Baptist. He received both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Biblical Studies from Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown, Wis., as well as a partial Masters of Divinity from Detroit Baptist Theological Seminary in Allen Park, Mich.the church. Aaron and Elizabeth Love accepted the call to serve at BSBC in June 2014. Since that time, BSBC has been anticipating and preparing for their arrival.

BSBC recently installed Pastor Love as their new senior pastor with a special day of services on Sept. 14. Pastor Bernie Augsburger, state representative of the IL-MO Association of Regular Baptist Churches, and Pastor Love’s father, Pastor Mark Love of Colchester Bible Baptist Church in Colchester, Conn., were both on hand to encourage and challenge Pastor Aaron and Elizabeth Love in their new ministry at BSBC. The church also hosted a luncheon to celebrate the occasion.

“I am excited about serving the Lord as the pastor of Brown Street Baptist Church,” Pastor Aaron Love said. “My desire is to encourage, edify, and assist others in becoming more like Christ to the glory of God.”

BSBC is pleased to recognize Pastor Love as their next senior pastor. This is a new chapter in the church history, and they look forward to what the future holds for BSBC and their new pastor.

About Brown Street Baptist Church

Brown Street Baptist Church is a fundamental Baptist church in Alton, IL. They are a member of the General Association of Regular Baptist Churches and the IL-MO Association of Regular Baptist Churches. BSBC’s focus is to reach their community with the gospel by showing them the love of Jesus Christ. They offer Sunday School classes for all ages, followed by morning and evening worship services. On Wednesday nights, BSBC hosts a prayer meeting, Awana clubs, youth group, and a children’s choir. Pastor Aaron Love is the senior pastor.

