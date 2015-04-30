Alton’s girls track team is seeing a lot of Collinsville this week, participating in a girls’ invitational meet this afternoon.

On Tuesday, the Alton girls had a strong showing in the Madison County Meet at Collinsville High School.

LaJarvia Brown was again the star of the meet on Tuesday, winning three events. She was first in the long jump with a leap of 17-6.5 inches; she won the triple jump with a distance of 40-2 and the 300-meter low hurdles in a time of 44.89. The previous triple jump record was 37.75, set in 2004, and the 300-meter low hurdles mark was 44.9 in 1989.

Katie Mans of Alton was also on top of her game, winning the high jump clearing 5-4. Alton's Taylor Caprenter was second in the 100 meter low hurdles with a time of 15.81.

Alton coach Terry Mitchell said he thought his girls performed well in the meet on Tuesday.

“LarJarvia again did a great job,” he said. “She broke two meet records. Katie Mans was great in the high jump.”

The Alton girls 4 x 400 and 4 x 200 relays both ran well, the coach thought. The Redbirds' Tyrus Holloway set a school record of 8-6 in the pole vault in only her third meet.

“Each week the girls are starting to consistently do a good job,” he said. “It is happening across the board for us. I told the girls the other day that college coaches go with the intent of watching someone and when someone else steps up that brings them to the college coach’s attention. We have the conference meet coming up at Granite City and the sectionals in a few weeks.”

