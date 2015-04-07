LaJarvia Brown continues to set records for Alton's girls track team.

Monday, she cracked the school long jump and Belleville West Invitational meet record with a mark of 19-0.5.

Brown topped a long-time record of 18-8.5 by Jessica Stockard set back in 1989. Brown won the triple jump with a leap of 39-10, won the 300 hurdles in 46.1 and also anchored the Alton 4 x 400 relay team. She broke the meet record in the triple jump.

Alton coach Terry Mitchell said Brown has been truly “phenomenal” in the first few meets of the season and he looks for extraordinary things from her the rest of the season.

Freshman Katie Mans was second in the high jump (5-0) and brushed the bar at higher levels or could have possibly won the competition Mitchell said. Mans is the school record holder in the high jump (5-6), done in a recent meet.

Mitchell said both Brown and Mans have been a treat to watch as the outdoor track season begins.

“Every time they come out and compete and put their best foot forward and that is all I can ask,” the coach said.

Edwardsville scored 105 points, followed by Belleville East with 104 points. O’Fallon was third with 83.5 points; Triad had 75.5 points and Alton and Freeburg each posted 65 points.

The Alton relay teams did well in each event. The 4 x 100 was fourth; the 4 x 200 relay was fifth; and the 4 x 400 freshman-sophomore relay was fourth for Alton.

Mans was eighth in the triple jump, going 30-7. Mitchell looks for her to continue to improve in that event, especially working with Brown, the state’s top triple jumper.

Alton’s Taylor Carpenter placed in the top five in both the low and high hurdles for Alton. Her times were 16.07 for fourth in the high hurdles and 51.2 for fifth in the 300 low hurdles.

Alton is scheduled to travel to Carrollton for a meet today and then host a freshman-sophomore invitational meet on Wednesday, weather permitting.

