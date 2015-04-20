Alton’s LaJarvia Brown cracked another record, this time the meet record for the 300 hurdles in the Jersey Invitational on Friday with a time of 44.6.

Alton was second in the team competition with 122 points; Chatham won with 173 points. Carlinville had 77 points; Jersey had 65 points and Mascoutah 44 points.

Brown’s time in the 300 hurdles is one of the best in the state to this point in the year.

Alton coach Terry Mitchell said Brown had looked up what won state last yearin the 300 hurdles for Alton's class and it was 42.6. He said that has motivated her to try to bring her time down lower.

“LaJarvia won the 300 hurdles by a hurdle and a half,” Mitchell said. “Kimbreon Knight was second with a time of 48.7; and she is also getting close to a state qualifying mark although she is only a sophomore.”

The coach said something unique happened with Brown in the meet that made him proud.

“There was a girl needing someone to hold her blocks and LaJarvia did it and didn’t think anything about it,” Mitchell said. “A coach came up to her and said ‘Aren’t you LaJarvia Brown the new state record triple jumper?’ LaJarvia nodded her head yes and he said, 'what you did was way above the call of duty to help somebody on another team you didn’t know. You are a good girl.'”

Mitchell said he is proud of Brown and all his girls every day, but this was another reason why he has that pride. Brown won the long jump in 17-4 and went 39-2 in the triple jump, eclipsing the old state mark of 35 feet.

Katie Mans of Alton won the high jump easily with a leap of 5-4 and nearly made 5-6 again.

“She was looking to break the meet record of 5-4,” Mitchell said. “Her third jump at 5-6 was beautiful; she just brushed it. If she goes 5-6 at state, I think she will make the second day finals.”

The Redbirds' 100 hurdler Taylor Carpenter tied the Alton school record of 15.11 and continues to lower her times, Mitchell said. Kimbreon Knight was third in the 300 low hurdles.

“I told her if she can get in the 14-second range she will have a chance at placing at state,” Mitchell said.

Tyrus Holloway was fourth in the 100 meters (14.33).

The 4 x 200 relay team was clocked in 1:50.8 and is closing in on the 1:50 barrier, Mitchell said.

The 3,200-meter relay team posted a season best of 11:06 and the 400-meter relay team had a strong finish with a time of 50.7. The 1,600-meter relay team dropped six seconds, Mitchell said. Mans was fourth in the triple jump.

Jewell Wagner led the Alton effort winning the shot put, Mitchell said.

Alton's Chayvon Buckingham took second in the shot put.

The Alton girls on the relays were:

3,200-meter relay - Rebecca Adney, Anyria Goner, Arryon Moss and Tynisha Holloway.

400-meter relay - Tyriss Holloway, LaJarvia Brown, Jalisa Casey and Rylee Davis.

800-meter relay - Katie Mans, Jalisa Casey, Anyria Goner, and Rylee Davis.

1,600-meter relay - Katie Mans, Anyria Goner, Rebecca Adney and Kimbreon Knight.

“We have a well rounded team this year and we are starting to take shape,” he said.

