ALTON - The Brown Bag Bistro has gained acclaim across the Riverbend. Now, they’re taking on the rest of the country.

America’s Best Restaurants, a media company that highlights independently-owned restaurants across the U.S., is coming to Alton. The Brown Bag Bistro will be featured on their ABR Roadshow series.

The Bistro was opened in 2018 by mother-daughter duo Christine and Erin Velloff. As Christine explained, they found success as a “small, quaint little lunch spot.”

“It’s just turned out to be incredible,” Christine added. “We really have consistent food.”

The Bistro offers sandwiches, salads, soups and desserts, among other beloved menu items. Several of the sandwiches have unique names that nod to Alton history or the Velloff family, including “The Wadlow” and “The Sammy Roo.” The Bistro’s full menu can be found on their website.

America’s Best Restaurants will film in Alton on Wednesday, June 28. But with an outside patio, walk-up window and busy indoor space, The Brown Bag Bistro will likely be packed all summer.

