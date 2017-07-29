ALTON - The Brown Bag Bistro is on its way to opening their doors on 318 East Broadway very soon.

Mark Adams along with his sister Chris Velloff are planning on being ready for business by end of summer or early fall.

The family owned and operated business will offer a full bistro style menu along with wine and craft beers. Construction work is going on in the establishment now to prepare for opening.

In addition to their food and drink menu, the Brown Bag Bistro has an out door patio that will offer outdoor seating and live music.

