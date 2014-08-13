ALTON, IL, August 12, 2014 -- Tommy B Ruyle, of rural Medora, has just joined Tarrant and Harman Real Estate and Auction Co.

Ruyle has been a licensed real estate broker for over four years, primarily serving clients in Jersey, Greene and Macoupin Counties. In addition, Ruyle has been a licensed Auctioneer for over a year, working primarily in Madison County, IL.

Tarrant and Harman Real Estate and Auction Co is located at 3644 Fosterburg Road, in Alton, Illinois, and services all of Illinois handling residential, agricultural, recreational and commercial property transactions. Tarrant & Harman is also a member of LandLeader™, a marketing and listing service that promotes the best and most exclusive farm, ranch, and recreational properties available on the market today.

Ruyle says, Tarrant and Harman Real Estate and Auction Co. is a real estate brokerage that offers a diversified approach to marketing residential, commercial, recreational and agricultural properties. They are capable of listing your property for sale in the traditional fashion, or they can strategically put together a 30-day marketing plan for a real estate auction.

For more information, contact Ruyle at (618) 604-8593 or the Alton office at (618) 433-9436.

Tommy B Ruyle

Licensed Illinois Real Estate Broker and Auctioneer

Works for Tarrant & Harman Real Estate and Auction Co.

Medora area resident

