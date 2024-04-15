EDWARDSVILLE - First-grader Brock Galbraith is “one of the most kind students in the entire district.”

Because of his kindness, Brock Galbraith is a Gerard Fischer Student of the Month for Nelson Elementary School and the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7.

Galbraith loves math class, and he thinks addition is the coolest thing he has learned in school so far this year. He enjoys going to school and spending time with all of his friends. He often goes above and beyond to make other students feel included.

Last week, several students were talking about what superpower they’d want to have. While his friends said they wanted to fly or time travel, Galbraith said his superpower would be to “make everyone be kind always.”

“You can have friends and be fun,” Galbraith explained when asked why he enjoys school. He noted that “we don’t want to hurt other people’s feelings,” which is why it is so important to him to be kind.

When Galbraith isn’t at school, he enjoys playing with his friends and brothers in the backyard. He has never met someone who wasn’t a friend, and he enjoys spending time with his buddies. While he has a few years to decide what he wants to be when he grows up, Galbraith already knows he will be a police officer.

Congratulations to Brock for this recognition by ECUSD7 and Gerard Fischer!

