Alton Little Theater opens the 82nd Season with the hit Musical Revue, FORBIDDEN BROADWAY, running September 10th through 20th at the Showplace. The Show was conceived, written and directed by Gerard Alessandrini and has delighted audiences across the globe with its endless satirical homage to Broadway's greatest stars and songwriters. ALT Director, Jean Heil, takes on the reigns along with Musical Director, Michael Frazier, in bringing the latest "legends" to the stage in the form of the infinitely talented cast : Ashten Marshall, Julia Frazier, Jeremy LeBrun, Alison Neace, and Shawn Neace. Heil assures that audiences will be endlessly entertained by the fast-paced transformation of five talented singer/actors into over thirty Broadway icons in a show called " hilarious and brilliantly wicked" by the New York Times, and she also assures that you do not have to be a Broadway fan to enjoy this immensely entertaining show with outrageous costumes and fall-down funny roasts of songs we all know and love! Heil encourages audiences to come enjoy a slightly different take on shows like THE PHATOM OF THE OPERA, WICKED, LES MISERABLES, SPAMALOT, CATS, ANNIE, AND MORE sung by the parodying versions of "stars" like Barbara Streisand and Carol Channing.

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY is a "Great Musical to launch the 82nd Season", says PR Director, Lee Cox, " and Season Ticket Packages ( 6 Shows) are still on special pricing of $75 through the run of the Production. Call 462-3205 ( Box Office Hours Tuesday through Friday 10am to 2pm) to obtain Tickets or go online ( altonlittletheater.org) 24- hours a day. Alton Little Theater is producing the regular 6-Show Season for the 82nd year and also binging in 6-8 other theatrical productions as part of the " Extra, EXTRA ENTERTAINMENT" package. Nearly every month brings a new kind of production to the ALT stage. In September, Steve Davis will once again bring his magical Show, THE MEMORIES OF ELVIS to the Showplace on September 27th; "Teddy Roosevelt" will appear in the form of California actor, Joe Wiegand on October 24th; A brand new Romantic Comedy will be given as a Bonus Show on Valentine's weekend 2016 followed by a "Southern Charms Fashion Show & Tea" (April 3rd) and the "Clean Comedy Act" on April 24th. The Theater will also host "The Last Chance To Dance" review on September 26t and a non-walking Tour of 2015 Vintage Voices, " Citizens of Alton Take Center Stage" on October 18th at 2pm. ALT will also offer " Second Saturday" classes for students of all ages to hone their theater skills. Information about upcoming programs and classes can always be obtained through the Theater's Website and by contacting ALT's office manager at 462-3205. Interviews and photo opportunities for FORBIDDEN BROADWAY can be obtained by calling Jean Heil at 618-980-6063.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: