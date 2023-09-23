BELLEVILLE - Quarterback Jake Curry passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, Kellen Brnfre ran a punt for another score for the third time in four weeks and the defense ran a fumble back for another touchdown as Edwardsville defeated Belleville West 48-0 in a Southwestern Conference game played Friday night at Bob Goalby Field in Belleville.

The Tigers built up a 41-0 lead in the first half, which kicked in the second-half running clock rule, then scored once more in the third quarter for their winning margin in a bravura performance in all phases of the game.

The Tigers got started on their first possession when Patrick Chism ran in from 15 yards out to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead. On their next play from scrimmage, after a fumble recovery by Clarence Stewart, Curry hit Zach Williams with a 35-yard scoring pass to make it 14-0 for Edwardsville with 4:37 left in the first quarter.

Article continues after sponsor message

Later in the quarter, Brnfre took a Maroons' punt and went 75 yards for the touchdown with 1:34 left to give the Tigers a 21-0 lead. It was Brnfre's third punt return for a touchdown in the last four weeks, having taken returns back all the way against both Cahokia and St. Louis Soldan. It became 28-0 when Curry ran in from nine yards out early in the second quarter to up the Edwardsville margin to 28-0.

Later in the quarter, Steven Moore, Jr. went in from 11 yards out to give the Tigers a 34-0 lead after the conversion was missed with 7;51 remaining. On the next play, Jaiden Vonner ran an interception back 40 yards for another touchdown, but the score wasn't given, due to a roughing the passer call that went against Edwardsville. Nevertheless, later in the West drive, Drew Smith recovered a fumble and went 65 yards into the end zone to make the halftime score 41-0 for the Tigers. It was the first fumble return touchdown of the season for the Edwardsville defense, who last week took a blocked field goal attempt by O'Fallon back 96 yards for a touchdown.

The final score came on Edwardsville's first play from scrimmage in the second half, when Curry connected with Kaylon Bursey for a 64-yard touchdown pass to make the final 48-0. The Tigers came up big defensively once more, stopping a Maroon drive that lasted a quarter-plus, when a fumble was returned to midfield.

West is now 2-3 on the year, while the Tigers go to 5-0 and will host Alton next Friday night at Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

More like this:

Related Video: