Bunker Hill, IL - Brittany Youth Shooting Group will be hosting a SHOOT FOR THE CURE FUNDRAISING EVENT! Portions of the proceeds will support local breast cancer programs.

The event takes place Saturday, July 26th at 8:30 a.m. The $60.00 entry fee will include: Targets (25-16 yards/25 handicaps), Ammo (12&20 gauge), lunch, and a t-shirt. The registration deadline is July 11th, so sign up as soon as possible!

Brittany Shooting Park is located at 11374 Prairie Dell Road, Bunker Hill, IL 62014. For registration or more info, please contact Julie Yates at (618)530-8730 or visit www.brittanyshooting.com or www.bysg.org.